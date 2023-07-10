Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fakhar Zaman believes Saim Ayub has what it takes to become Pakistan’s new match-winner.

Ayub is one of the new batting sensations that have recently been discovered in the country and showed just how lethal he can be during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 21-year-old from Karachi made 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

He subsequently got the chance to play for Pakistan in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Since Ayub is still so young, Zaman sees him winning games for the men in green for many years to come.

“[He] will win a lot of matches for Pakistan,” the 33-year-old from Mardan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Pakistan can’t win if he’s absent, Salman Butt wants undroppable batsman looked after

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 828 ( 66.19 % ) He is ok! 273 ( 21.82 % ) He is overrated! 150 ( 11.99 % )

Like this: Like Loading...