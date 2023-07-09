Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Salman Butt said Pakistan are “certain to lose” whenever captain Babar Azam does not play.

This occurred during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan as Azam and a number of other regular team members were rested. This resulted in the men in green fielding a young side and losing 2-1.

Given what happened, Salman noted that Azam needs to stay healthy and keep performing in order for the national team to excel and keep racking up wins.

“If he’s absent, we’re certain to lose,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now play a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I need to stay relevant, new Pakistan batting gem vows to keep playing aggressive cricket

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48857 ( 12.09 % ) Babar Azam 307106 ( 75.98 % ) Steve Smith 6984 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8823 ( 2.18 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 70 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14052 ( 3.48 % ) Joe Root 3110 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2918 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1299 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2771 ( 0.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1321 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3651 ( 0.9 % ) Kagiso Rabada 803 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2445 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...