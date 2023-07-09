Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Salman Butt said Pakistan are “certain to lose” whenever captain Babar Azam does not play.
This occurred during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan as Azam and a number of other regular team members were rested. This resulted in the men in green fielding a young side and losing 2-1.
Given what happened, Salman noted that Azam needs to stay healthy and keep performing in order for the national team to excel and keep racking up wins.
“If he’s absent, we’re certain to lose,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will now play a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
