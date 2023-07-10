Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz, the left-arm fast bowler, said it is “pointless” to talk about Pakistan captain Babar Azam as “negative comments often prevail”.

Azam has been in the crosshairs of many people for multiple reasons, ranging from his style of captaincy to his low strike-rate in T20Is.

Wahab doesn’t want the negativity to affect the 28-year-old as he is Pakistan’s most important and consistent batsman.

The Lahore-born batsman played an instrumental role in the team’s recent 4-1 series win over New Zealand as he accumulated 276 runs in five ODIs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

“Talking about Babar Azam right now is pointless. Whenever he’s discussed, negative comments often prevail,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now go up against Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

