Imam-ul-Haq, the Pakistan opening batsman, said the men in green are determined to beat India in the 2023 World Cup.

He noted that the team is even more motivated to do this since the tournament is being held in India.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to clash on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

It should be noted that the men in green have never managed to beat their arch-rivals in a 50-over World Cup match as the men in blue have won all seven of their previous meetings.

“We had already started thinking about the 2023 World Cup during the 2019 World Cup. Everyone wants to beat India in India and perform well,” Imam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Our preparations for the upcoming World Cup are pretty good. We have formed a balanced side, which is playing regularly.”

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

