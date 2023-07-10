Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Abbas, the Pakistan pace bowler, has admitted that he is in awe of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s inspiring performances for the national team.

Afridi is renowned for his wicket-taking capabilities as he has repeatedly gotten early breakthroughs for the men in green or delivered wickets when the team needs it most.

Abbas said he now aims to emulate what the 23-year-old has been doing and use his performances to convince the national selectors to get him back into the national team.

“His current performance is inspiring, and I aim to emulate it and build upon my past successes, with the ultimate goal of contributing as much as possible to our team’s success,” the 33-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi will now take part in Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Pakistan want to beat India in the 2023 World Cup, Imam-ul-Haq sends early warning

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Abbas? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Abbas? He is really good! 62 ( 80.52 % ) He is ok! 13 ( 16.88 % ) He is overrated! 2 ( 2.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...