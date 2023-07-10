Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, said Haris Sohail is a “valuable addition to the middle order” since the national team needs a left-handed batsman like him.

Haris has been in and out of the Pakistan team as of late but got the opportunity to play in the ODI series against New Zealand in January.

The 34-year-old featured in three games and scored 32, 10 and 22.

While he hasn’t featured in Pakistan’s past few series, it seems as if Rasheed in keen on getting him into the side going forward.

“Haris Sohail’s left-handed batting makes him a valuable addition to the middle order, especially on spin-friendly tracks in the subcontinent,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Haris was not included in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

