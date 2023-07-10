Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf, the legendary batsman, believes that captain Babar Azam is “Pakistan’s finest cricketer in this era”.

Azam is only 28 years old but has already shattered a number of records, putting him well on his way to becoming not only one of the best batsmen in Pakistan history, but in the entirety of cricket too.

What makes the Lahore-born cricketer even more special is the fact that he has consistently managed to score runs in all three formats despite carrying the added pressure of captaining his country.

“Babar Azam’s exceptional performance has made him Pakistan’s finest cricketer in this era,” Yousuf told Cricket Pakistan.

In his most recent assignment for the men in green, Azam amassed 276 runs in five ODIs against New Zealand, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

He will now lead Pakistan in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

