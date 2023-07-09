Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said it is not normal for captain Babar Azam to come to the crease in T20Is and start hitting big sixes right from the start.

The 28-year-old is a more orthodox batsman and takes time to build his innings. However, it seems to work for him as he has been among Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorers in the shortest format.

Currently, the Lahore-born batsman averages 41.48 in T20Is.

“This is not his batting approach to just step out and hit it out of the park,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now lead Pakistan in their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

