Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, has scolded Pakistan captain Babar Azam for not showing enough respect to spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim.

His comments come after Imad made his comeback in the T20I series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

The 34-year-old made 95 runs in the three-match series against Afghanistan, which included a top score of 64 not out, at an average of 47.50 and a strike-rate of 98.95.

On the bowling front, he picked up two wickets at an average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 5.12.

During the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, he inflicted most of his damage with the ball, taking eight wickets at an average of 10.37 and an economy rate of 5.92.

Latif noted that since Imad was making his return after such a long time, Azam needed to treat him with respect in order to ensure he played with confidence.

“He [Imad] is making a comeback after two years, so he needs to be respected and given confidence,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Imad has not been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

He is now playing for Nottinghamshire in the Vitality Blast in England, where he has claimed four wickets in three matches at an average of 22.25 and an economy rate of 7.97.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

