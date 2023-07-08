Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fakhar Zaman said he sees top order batsman Saim Ayub playing for Pakistan for a long time as he definitely has the skills to do so.

The veteran opener noted in order for Ayub to cement his spot in the team, he needs to “work hard and take care of himself”.

The 21-year-old from Karachi was one of the notable standouts from the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he accumulated 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

“You can’t judge a player so early, but I feel that if he continues to work hard and take care of himself, then he would serve Pakistan for a long time,” Zaman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Next up for the Pakistan team will be a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: What a phenomenal cricketer, Azhar Mahmood excited by Pakistan power-hitter who can take bowlers to the cleaners

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 788 ( 65.78 % ) He is ok! 263 ( 21.95 % ) He is overrated! 147 ( 12.27 % )

Like this: Like Loading...