Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fakhar Zaman believes top order batsman Saim Ayub is the next big thing since Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Ayub is seen by many as one of the brightest prospects in the country as he possesses exceptional run-scoring abilities, along with brutal strength and power-hitting.

The 21-year-old showcased this during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

Following PSL 8, Ayub was called up to the Pakistan team and played in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“After Babar, Pakistan have got such a player,” Zaman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

