Aaqib Javed, the Lahore Qalandars head coach, believes that Shadab Khan is not the right man to captain Pakistan in the future as everything will remain the same under him.

He feels as if the 24-year-old won’t implement any changes that will take the men in green forward.

In particular, Aaqib has doubts about whether Shadab will instill an aggressive mindset and approach within the team.

“If you bring Shadab, regardless of the format, I don’t see any variations or changes – particularly aggressive change,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab has not been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will comprise two Test matches that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

