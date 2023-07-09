Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Moin Khan, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, said if pace bowler Mohammad Amir keeps performing, he should be added to the Pakistan team.

The only problem with this is the fact that Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020.

While he has floated the idea of coming back, the 31-year-old has never gone forward with it.

Most recently, the Gujjar Khan native played for the Karachi Kings in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he picked up nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

“If his performance is good then he should definitely be added to the national team,” Moin, who coached the Quetta Gladiators, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Shadab Khan is not the right man, Aaqib Javed outlines why 24-year-old wouldn’t do well as Pakistan captain

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 2604 ( 58.56 % ) No! 1843 ( 41.44 % )

Like this: Like Loading...