Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shoaib Malik, the veteran all-rounder, has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam, saying he has performed all over the world.

Not only has Azam batted well, but he has done so in all three formats, which is incredibly hard to do.

This, in Malik’s eyes, is what makes the 28-year-old Lahore-born batsman so special.

“Babar has performed in every corner of the world in every format,” the 41-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

In the national team’s recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Azam was once again played an instrumental role as he amassed 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

He will now lead Pakistan in their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Very exciting prospect, Andy Flower on 20-year-old Pakistan player who has become a household name

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48857 ( 12.09 % ) Babar Azam 307101 ( 75.98 % ) Steve Smith 6984 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8823 ( 2.18 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 70 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14052 ( 3.48 % ) Joe Root 3110 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2918 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1299 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2771 ( 0.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1321 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3651 ( 0.9 % ) Kagiso Rabada 803 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2445 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...