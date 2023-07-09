Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Andy Flower, the head coach of the Multan Sultans, admitted that Pakistan fast bowler Ihsanullah is a “very exciting prospect”.

Flower got to work closely with the 20-year-old during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he played for the Sultans in the tournament.

Ihsanullah was one of the standout performers in PSL 8 as he was the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Having shot to fame almost overnight, Flower acknowledged that the Matta-born speedster has a bright future ahead of him.

“He’s a very exciting prospect,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

After dominating in the PSL, Ihsanullah made his international debut and featured in Pakistan’s limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

However, he hasn’t been picked for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Add him to the Pakistan team, Moin Khan wants 145 kph bowler back in action

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 1706 ( 68.16 % ) He is ok! 549 ( 21.93 % ) He is overrated! 248 ( 9.91 % )

Like this: Like Loading...