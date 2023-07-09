Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf said after he worked with Faheem Ashraf, the Pakistan all-rounder started scoring runs.

Yousuf used to be the national team’s batting coach and noted that he helped fix a few things that were hindering Faheem’s game.

However, he also applauded the 29-year-old for being “willing to learn” as it speeds up the process and shows they are committed to making the changes that will enable them to get better.

“When he returned to Test cricket, he sufficiently scored runs whenever required. So, it essentially depends on the player as well, how much are they willing to learn as a cricketer as well as an individual,” the 48-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

Faheem recently played for Islamabad United in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 215 runs in 11 games, which included a top score of 51 not out, at an average of 35.83 and a strike-rate of 149.30.

He also took eight wickets at an average of 42.75 and an economy rate of 9.50.

Following PSL 8, he represented Pakistan in their T20I series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

The all-rounder from Kasur has not been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

