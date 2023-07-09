Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Saim Ayub, the new Pakistan batting star, said he needs to keep playing aggressive cricket in order “to stay relevant in this era”.

Ayub burst onto the scene as a result of his attacking batting and consistent run-scoring abilities during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 21-year-old from Karachi amassed 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53. Thanks to him, the Zalmi made it to the playoffs, but they fell short in their bid to reach the final.

He was then included in the national team for their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

In the eight T20Is he has played to date, the talented youngster has scored 123 runs, which includes a top score of 49, at an average of 17.57 and a strike-rate of 123.

“I think it is important for one to play aggressive cricket if he wants to stay relevant in this era,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28. However, Ayub was not included in the squad that was announced.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

