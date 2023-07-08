Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Azhar Mahmood, the former Pakistan all-rounder, said he is excited about wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan as he is a “phenomenal cricketer” with incredible firepower.

Azam played for Islamabad United in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is the team Mahmood coached.

The 24-year-old, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, had an excellent campaign with the bat, racking up 282 runs in 10 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

Despite not being able to maintain that form in Pakistan’s T20I series against Afghanistan, Mahmood conceded that there is plenty to be excited about when it comes to Azam.

“He (Azam) is a phenomenal cricketer,” the 48-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Azam was not included in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Quick learner, Mohammad Yousuf impressed with Pakistan batsman on track to become a good player

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 2280 ( 31.24 % ) No 5018 ( 68.76 % )

Like this: Like Loading...