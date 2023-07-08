Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf, the former batting coach, has praised Pakistan top order batsman Saim Ayub for being a “quick learner”.

He noted that upon discussing a few things with the 21-year-old, he immediately got to work implementing it so that he could improve.

This, according to Yousuf, is the sign of a “good player”, which Ayub has shown he is as he was very impressive in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Karachi-born batsman scored 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

He then went on to play for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“Saim Ayub is a quick learner. He was with us during the Test series. I discussed [a] few things with him and he quickly picked it up and learned quickly, and it’s the quality of a good player,” Yousuf told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team will now travel to Sri Lanka to play two Test matches in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

