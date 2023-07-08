Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah, the 20-year-old fast bowler, said he has been working with former Pakistan seamer Umar Gul in order to become better.

The Matta native has enjoyed an enormous amount of success in the past few months, which started with him taking 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59 in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ihsanullah was immediately fast-tracked into the Pakistan team and played in the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Despite having achieved so much in such a short space of time, the youngster noted it is important that he keep putting in the hard work to develop his game.

“I am working with Umar Gul and trying to learn from him as much as I can,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah has not been selected for Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

