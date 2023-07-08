Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Usman Qadir, the Pakistan spinner, said former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq called him up to the national team when he was chief selector as well.

His comments come after he wanted to make it clear that Pakistan captain Babar Azam had nothing to do with his selection.

People had suggested that the 29-year-old was only picked due to his friendship with Azam, but Qadir stressed that this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“In 2019, when Misbah-ul-Haq was the selector, he brought me into the team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Ready to play all three formats, Pakistan player who just made his T20I debut says

What are your thoughts on Usman Qadir? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Usman Qadir? He is really good! 88 ( 40.93 % ) He is ok! 95 ( 44.19 % ) He is overrated! 32 ( 14.88 % )

Like this: Like Loading...