Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Saim Ayub, the Pakistan top order batsman, has the utmost confidence in his abilities and believes he is ready to represent his country in all three formats.

His comments come after he recently made his T20I debut in Pakistan’s series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

In the eight T20Is he has played to date, the 21-year-old has mustered 123 runs at an average of 17.57 and a strike-rate of 123.

Ayub has only taken part in 10 first-class matches and 17 List A games, and averages 32.25 and 40.52 respectively. Despite not having much experience under his belt, he feels is ready to represent Pakistan in Tests and ODIs.

“I don’t think much about the future, I focus on keeping myself ready for all three formats of the game,” the Karachi-born batsman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment is a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Ayub was not included in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

