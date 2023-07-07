Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Fakhar Zaman, the Pakistan opener, said batsman Saim Ayub is a “wonderful addition” to the batting line-up.
The 21-year-old was included in the Pakistan team for the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand following a superb Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign.
Ayub scored 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.
Since the Karachi-born youngster has so much talent, Zaman wants to see him stay in the national team going forward.
“Saim is a wonderful addition in the batting line-up,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will now head to Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
