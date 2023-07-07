Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fakhar Zaman, the Pakistan opener, said batsman Saim Ayub is a “wonderful addition” to the batting line-up.

The 21-year-old was included in the Pakistan team for the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand following a superb Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign.

Ayub scored 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

Since the Karachi-born youngster has so much talent, Zaman wants to see him stay in the national team going forward.

“Saim is a wonderful addition in the batting line-up,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now head to Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 698 ( 65.42 % ) He is ok! 237 ( 22.21 % ) He is overrated! 132 ( 12.37 % )

