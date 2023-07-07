Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Mohammad Abbas said he had a communication problem with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) even though he spoke to former chairman Ramiz Raja and ex-chief selector Mohammad Wasim.

He admitted it is hard to believe that such issues happen, especially at such a high level.

The 33-year-old stressed that these problems need to be eliminated and a system should be set up that ensures effective communication between the players and the board.

“I had a bit of a conversation with Mohammad Wasim and Ramiz Raja even called me, but I feel that there is a lot of communication problem. Communication problems in the Pakistan team should not have happened,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Effective communication is the key to solving any problem and this applies to the Pakistan cricket team as well. The management and players must have open and honest discussions to find a solution and improve the two-way communication process for the betterment of the team.”

The Pakistan team’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Wonderful selection, Fakhar Zaman hopes to see more of 21-year-old batsman in the Pakistan team

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Abbas? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Abbas? He is really good! 62 ( 80.52 % ) He is ok! 13 ( 16.88 % ) He is overrated! 2 ( 2.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...