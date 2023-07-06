Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Abbas believes he and fellow fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi can “form a formidable pair” if he is “given the chance to make a comeback”.

Abbas last played international cricket in August 2021, but is currently representing Hampshire in Division One of the County Championship in England.

The 33-year-old from Sialkot has been dominating with the ball, having taken 33 wickets in eight matches at an average of 18.12.

Despite his outstanding form, Abbas faces a tough road back into the national team as he will have to compete with the likes of Afridi, Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali.

“If given the chance to make a comeback in the Pakistan team, I aspire to form a formidable pair with Shaheen Afridi,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28. Afridi has been picked for the series, but Abbas did not make the cut.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

