Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Zaman Khan, the Pakistan fast bowling prospect, said he gained a lot of inspiration from watching legendary Sri Lanka speedster Lasith Malinga.

With an action similar to Malinga, Zaman quickly stole the spotlight for his pace and his ability to take wickets.

He starred in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), claiming 15 wickets in 13 matches for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 23.60 and an economy rate of 8.53.

“I’ve followed and watched Sri Lankan legend Lastith Malinga because my action is similar to his, and I have learned a lot by observing him,” the 21-year-old from Mirpur in Azad Kashmir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“My aim is to perform well for Pakistan for as long as I play and make the country proud. Whenever I get the opportunity, I will try to give my 100 percent and win the match for Pakistan.”

Following PSL 8, Zaman represented Pakistan in their T20I series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Currently, he is in representing Derbyshire in the Vitality Blast in England, where he has taken 25 wickets in 14 games at an average of 16.55 and an economy rate of 8.28.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

