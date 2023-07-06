Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wasim Akram, the Pakistan swing bowling legend, believes that Ihsanullah is an “exciting young fast bowler”.

The 20-year-old lit up the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) with his pace, which surpassed 150 kph, wicket-taking skills, and bow and arrow celebration.

He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Ihsanullah’s spectacular performances gained the attention of the national selectors, who quickly added him to Pakistan’s squad for the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

So far, he has taken six wickets in four T20Is at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28.

He also made his ODI debut against New Zealand, but went wicketless.

Given how far he has come in just a short space of time, Wasim is excited about what Ihsanullah can bring to the table.

“Ihsanullah is an exciting young fast bowler,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series from July 16 to 28, but Ihsanullah wasn’t named in the squad that was announced.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: A newly discovered gem, Misbah-ul-Haq ready to see what Pakistan batting sensation can do

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 1657 ( 68.25 % ) He is ok! 529 ( 21.79 % ) He is overrated! 242 ( 9.97 % )

Like this: Like Loading...