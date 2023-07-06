Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan head coach, is excited to see what Pakistan batting sensation Saim Ayub is capable of doing.

Ayub stole the spotlight during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

He subsequently went on to play for Pakistan in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Now that the 21-year-old has gotten a taste of international cricket, Misbah is ready to see him in action again and hopes he impresses everyone with a series of big scores.

“Whereas in batting, we have discovered Saim Ayub,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka to play a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 692 ( 65.22 % ) He is ok! 237 ( 22.34 % ) He is overrated! 132 ( 12.44 % )

