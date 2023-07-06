Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sikandar Bakht, the former pace bowler, has warned Pakistan batsman Babar Azam that cracks are starting to show in his captaincy.

The 28-year-old leads the men in green in all three formats, but has come under heavy scrutiny as of late, with many of his critics questioning if he is the right man to captain the team.

This stems from the fact that Pakistan had a dismal home season, where they suffered numerous losses.

Given the situation, Bakht urged Azam to fix the flaws in his captaincy and ensure the team gets back to winning ways so that he can silence his critics.

“There are faults in your captaincy,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

