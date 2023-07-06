Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Najam Sethi, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said he made the decision to appoint Shan Masood as vice-captain during the ODI series against New Zealand in January as he wanted to test the 33-year-old.

Many former cricketers were angered by the decision, including Shahid Afridi and Aaqib Javed as they believe it didn’t send the right message.

However, Sethi noted that he had “consulted some people” before making the decision.

“The decision to appoint the captain and his vice-captain is my discretion. I had some things going on in my mind and I had also consulted some people in this regard. I thought of trying [Shan Masood] as a vice-captain to test his ability,” he told the Express as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood has been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Cracks are showing, Sikandar Bakht warns vital member of Pakistan team to fix it immediately

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 5538 ( 74.21 % ) He is ok! 1368 ( 18.33 % ) He is overrated! 557 ( 7.46 % )

Like this: Like Loading...