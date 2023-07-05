Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain, wants aggressive batsman Mohammad Haris to stop playing risky shots when there is no need to do so.

Haris is known for his attacking approach and mindset when batting, but Ramiz noted that the 22-year-old needs to find the right balance as he has the ability to change a game single-handedly.

Knowing the amount of talent the Peshawar native possesses, the former PCB chairman is eager to see him play properly so that he can make big scores and be a greater asset to the Pakistan team.

“He is always ready to play a risky shot,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Haris has not been selected for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

