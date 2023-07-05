Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ahmed Shehzad said he wants attacking batsman Saim Ayub to play more for Pakistan going forward as he has shown plenty of promise.

Ayub was brilliant for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

He has since gone on to play for Pakistan in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

However, should he keep scoring runs, Shehzad expects the 21-year-old to keep featuring for the men in green going forward.

“I want him to play for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment is a two-Test series in Sri Lanka from July 16 to 28, but Ayub was not selected in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: PSL in USA, Najam Sethi confirms if Pakistan Cricket Board will let this happen

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 689 ( 65.18 % ) He is ok! 236 ( 22.33 % ) He is overrated! 132 ( 12.49 % )

Like this: Like Loading...