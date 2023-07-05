Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Usman Qadir, the Pakistan spinner, has dismissed rumours that he asked captain Babar Azam whether he would be playing or not when he was included in the national team.

Qadir used to be picked quite frequently but his chances began drying up and he has now not represented the men in green since September 2022.

Despite being left out now, the 29-year-old reiterated that he never put any pressure on Azam by approaching him and asking whether he would be part of the playing XI when he was selected in the side.

“I never went to Babar and asked whether I was playing or not,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

