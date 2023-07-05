Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, has confirmed that Mohammad Haris is the team’s second-choice wicketkeeper-batsman behind Mohammad Rizwan.

Haris is a young up-and-coming talent with plenty of firepower, which he showed off in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Peshawar Zalmi.

In 12 games, the 22-year-old accumulated 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

Having been given an increasing number of chances to play for Pakistan, it seems Haris is all set to become the back-up wicketkeeper.

“Currently, we have Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris as wicketkeeper-batters,” Rasheed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Haris was not selected for the series as Sarfaraz Ahmed was included in the side as the second wicketkeeper.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

