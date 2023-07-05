Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, hopes to see his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson “bounce back stronger”.

His comments come after Williamson ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while playing for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As a result of his injury, which is expected to take months to heal, the 32-year-old will miss the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Having had many battles against Williamson, Azam hopes to see the world-class batsman back in action as soon as possible.

“Bounce back stronger. Get well soon Kane Williamson,” the 28-year-old said on Twitter.

Azam will now lead Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Poisoned at the peak of my career, Pakistan opener known for hitting enormous sixes says

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48835 ( 12.09 % ) Babar Azam 306876 ( 75.97 % ) Steve Smith 6978 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8815 ( 2.18 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 69 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14051 ( 3.48 % ) Joe Root 3110 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2918 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1298 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2764 ( 0.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1321 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3643 ( 0.9 % ) Kagiso Rabada 803 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2444 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...