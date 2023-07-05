Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, hopes to see his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson “bounce back stronger”.
His comments come after Williamson ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while playing for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
As a result of his injury, which is expected to take months to heal, the 32-year-old will miss the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.
Having had many battles against Williamson, Azam hopes to see the world-class batsman back in action as soon as possible.
“Bounce back stronger. Get well soon Kane Williamson,” the 28-year-old said on Twitter.
Azam will now lead Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Poisoned at the peak of my career, Pakistan opener known for hitting enormous sixes says