Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Abbas said he cannot believe how much fellow Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has improved since making his debut in 2018.

In just over five years, Afridi has become the men in green’s pace spearhead in all three formats and was also named the ICC Men’s Cricket of the Year.

In Pakistan’s most recent assignment, which was a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, he took eight wickets in four games at an average of 24.50.

“Shaheen has improved his cricket a lot since his debut, when I was part of the national team,” Abbas told Cricket Pakistan.

The 23-year-old has been picked in the national team for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Number two behind Mohammad Rizwan, Haroon Rasheed confirms Pakistan’s second-choice wicketkeeper-batsman

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48835 ( 12.09 % ) Babar Azam 306876 ( 75.97 % ) Steve Smith 6978 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8815 ( 2.18 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 69 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14051 ( 3.48 % ) Joe Root 3110 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2918 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1298 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2764 ( 0.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1321 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3643 ( 0.9 % ) Kagiso Rabada 803 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2444 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...