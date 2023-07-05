Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Mohammad Abbas said he cannot believe how much fellow Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has improved since making his debut in 2018.
In just over five years, Afridi has become the men in green’s pace spearhead in all three formats and was also named the ICC Men’s Cricket of the Year.
In Pakistan’s most recent assignment, which was a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, he took eight wickets in four games at an average of 24.50.
“Shaheen has improved his cricket a lot since his debut, when I was part of the national team,” Abbas told Cricket Pakistan.
The 23-year-old has been picked in the national team for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
