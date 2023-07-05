Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Aaqib Javed, the former fast bowler, feels that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan won’t work out as Pakistan captain.

Explaining why, he noted that Rizwan won’t bring any changes to the team culture that are currently in place under current skipper Babar Azam.

Since he thinks that the men in green won’t move forward and freshen up their approach, Aaqib is doubtful that the 31-year-old from Peshawar is the right candidate for the leadership role.

“If you bring in Rizwan, there won’t be any apparent culture change,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan will now play for Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

