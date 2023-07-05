Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Sarfaraz Ahmed believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam should continue opening the batting in T20Is, even though this may be an unpopular choice with a lot of people.
The 28-year-old has been heavily criticised for his strike-rate in the shortest format, with his critics pointing out that he wastes too many balls to score his runs.
In order to ensure the middle order isn’t put under too much pressure, Sarfaraz feels that Mohammad Rizwan should move down the order and the men in green should let a more attacking batsman open the batting with Azam.
“My opinion is different that there is a partner alongside Babar [who can accelerate]. If I am the captain, I would want Babar to open for my team and play [the] full 20 overs,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“If Babar is scoring 80 runs for me at one end, my team would easily post 170 or 180. He is an anchor and other batsmen can play around him.”
Azam will now lead Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka from July 16 to 28, which Sarfaraz has been picked for as well.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
