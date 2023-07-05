Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz said Mohammad Amir only criticised Pakistan captain Babar Azam when he fails to lead the national team across the finish line.

The fast bowler has previously been lambasted for his remarks about Azam, including saying bowling to him is no different than bowling to a tailender. The 31-year-old said this before the start of the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wahab, however, noted that Amir is allowed to voice his opinion, especially when his criticism of the Pakistan skipper is valid.

“Amir only criticised Babar when he failed to take the team over the finish line. It’s Amir’s opinion and he has the right to share his opinion,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“On the other hand, Babar also understands and respects certain opinions and he always try to improve his game. In the end, whoever wins matches for Pakistan will be respected.”

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka for two Test matches, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I like batting at number four, Pakistan powerhouse who smashes big sixes says

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 2550 ( 58.8 % ) No! 1787 ( 41.2 % )

Like this: Like Loading...