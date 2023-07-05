Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja believes Ihsanullah can be a unique fast bowler for Pakistan as batsmen will find it difficult to judge the length when he is bowling.

He noted that this is the 20-year-old’s advantage and can bring him a lot of wickets as he will leave many batters confused, especially given he is 6 ft 5 in tall.

Ihsanullah enjoyed tremendous success with the ball in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), taking 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

“What makes him unique and challenging from [a] batting point of view is that his length cannot be judged whether he is going to deliver a good length or short ball – again because his body levers are long enough, in a good way,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Ihsanullah was not selected for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

