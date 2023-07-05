Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Najam Sethi, the outgoing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said many people have approached the board about the idea of holding the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the United States of America (USA).

Despite the interest in shifting the tournament from Pakistan to the USA, Sethi made it clear that there is no indication this will happen as of right now.

While the PSL was previously held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it seems the PCB are intent on ensuring the competition is fully held in Pakistan, just like it has been for the last couple of seasons.

“Many people have approached us to take PSL to [the] USA,” Sethi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will soon be back in action as they will travel to Sri Lanka to play two Test matches, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 top 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

