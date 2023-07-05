Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aizaz Cheema said he knows Rohail Nazir is a “good player” and wants the 21-year-old from Islamabad to “prove himself again”.

Nazir is seen as one of the bright young prospects in Pakistan but the wicketkeeper-batsman plenty of competition as there are plenty of other young talents who are also performing well.

Having missed out on the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), Cheema wants him to take full advantage of any chance that comes his way as it will be an opportunity to impress the national selectors.

“Rohail is back again, he is a good player and he has now got a chance to prove himself again,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Nazir was not included in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: High expectations from him, Haroon Rasheed hints Pakistan batsman will be picked more often

What are your thoughts on Rohail Nazir? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Rohail Nazir? He is really good! 0 ( 0 % ) He is ok! 0 ( 0 % ) He is overrated! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...