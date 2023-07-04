Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Imran Nazir, the Pakistan opener known for smashing humungous sixes, has shockingly revealed he was poisoned with mercury at the peak of his career.
He described how his joints got damaged over a prolonged period of time and how he “suffered for almost 6-7 years”.
The 41-year-old from Gujranwala admitted he was grateful not to become bedridden as this was something he feared would happen.
“When I recently got treated, including MRI and all, a statement was issued that I was given poison – Mercury,” he said on the Nadir Ali podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “It is a slow poison; it reaches your joint and damages them. For 8-10 years, all my joints were treated. All my joints had gotten damaged and for this reason, I suffered for almost 6-7 years. But even then, I prayed to God, ‘Please don’t make me bedridden’. And thankfully, that never happened
“I used to walk around and all when people used to ask ‘You’re looking fine’. I doubted a lot of people but when and what did I eat, I cannot figure out. Because the poison doesn’t react instantly. It kills you for years. I still never wished bad for whoever did this. The person saving is better than the one who wants to kill.”
The Pakistan team will now face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
