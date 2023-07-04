Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Michael Hussey, the former Australia batsman, has praised Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, calling them “world-class performers”.

He noted that the duo have excelled at the highest level and “on the biggest stage in the past”.

Both bowlers have cemented their spots in the Pakistan team as they are important members of the pace attack.

Considering how they complement each other when bowling, they were signed by the Welsh Fire for The Hundred.

Hussey will coach the team in the tournament, which will run from August 1 to 27.

“Obviously they are both world-class performers and have performed on the biggest stage in the past,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

Before playing in The Hundred, Afridi will be in action for Pakistan in their upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28. Rauf wasn’t included in the squad that was announced.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

