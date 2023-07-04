Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf, the batting icon, said the Pakistan team will crumble if captain Babar Azam is disturbed.

Knowing how important the 28-year-old is since he served as the national team’s batting coach, Yousuf has called on the star player’s critics to keep quiet.

The men in green recently suffered a disappointing string of results but managed to bounce back with a 4-1 win in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Azam played a key role in the victory, accumulating 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

“If we disturb him, we disturb the entire Pakistan team,” Yousuf told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

