Colin Munro, the New Zealand batsman, said Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan should not only be seen as a spinner as he is capable of batting very well.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Shadab captains Islamabad United and has regularly batted in the top order for the franchise.

He has scored plenty of runs there too, making him stand out as one of the top all-rounders in Pakistan.

During the 2023 PSL, he mustered 135 runs in 11 matches at an average of 16.87 and a strike-rate of 142.10.

The 24-year-old also took 12 wickets at an average of 29.91 and an economy rate of 8.97.

“Shadab has always been a bowler that can bat a lot,” Munro was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Mianwali native recently played for Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he took three wickets in three games at an average of 56.

He was not selected for Pakistan’s upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

