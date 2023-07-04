Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah, the new Pakistan pace sensation, has admitted that neither he nor anybody else will be able to break Shoaib Akhtar’s record for the fastest ball, which will clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).

The 20-year-old hit speeds above 150 kph when bowling in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is where he became a household name.

The Matta native finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Despite having already broken the 150 kph speed barrier, which is no easy feat, Ihsanullah reiterated that getting past 160 kph and surpassing Akhtar’s record will be virtually impossible.

“Shoaib Akhtar is our legend and nobody can break his record,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Following his spectacular performance in PSL 8, Ihsanullah got the opportunity to play for the men in green in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

However, he was left out of Pakistan’s team for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

