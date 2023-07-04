Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Imad Wasim, the spin-bowling all-rounder, said he suffered no financial losses when he wasn’t playing for Pakistan and instead “earned 10 times more”.

The 34-year-old had been vocal about being ignored by the national selectors, but ended up returning to the Pakistan team following a magnificent Pakistan Super League (PSL) season while captaining the Karachi Kings.

Imad accumulated 404 runs in 10 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 134.66 and a strike-rate of 170.46.

He also took nine wickets at an average of 28.22 and an economy rate of 7.93.

Imad made his comeback in the T20I series against Afghanistan before going on to feature in the five T20Is Pakistan played against New Zealand.

“I never suffered any financial loss while I was away from the team. In fact, I earned 10 times more than what I would have earned while playing for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I am confident in my abilities. If I was that bowler who is said to be dependent on the conditions then T20 leagues of Australia and South Africa would have not signed me.”

Next up for the Pakistan team will be a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

