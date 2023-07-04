Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haris Rauf has approved of the decision to select fellow fast bowler Ihsanullah in the Pakistan team, saying the 20-year-old is “a good addition in our squad”.

Ihsanullah was called up to the national team for the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand following a brilliant campaign in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Matta native finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 8 with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

“Ihsanullah is also a good addition in our squad,” Rauf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now tour Sri Lanka for two Tests that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but neither Rauf nor Ihsanullah was included in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

