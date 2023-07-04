Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, believes more fame could be coming for left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Afridi is among the best pace bowlers in the world as he regularly takes wickets and has a massive impact for the men in green in all three formats.
He was brilliant in the team’s recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand as he snapped up eight wickets in four games at an average of 24.50.
“God has given him a lot of fame and If God Wills, he will get even more,” Rizwan said in a video posted by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as quoted by Cricwick.
Both Rizwan and Afridi have been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka in July, which will comprise two Test matches that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Good addition to the Pakistan team, Haris Rauf approves of 152 kph bowler’s selection